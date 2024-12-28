Khurram Jamil Sells 13,654 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) insider Khurram Jamil sold 13,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $12,015.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at $23,184.48. This trade represents a 34.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 367,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 21,399 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GALT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

