Khurram Jamil Sells 13,654 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) insider Khurram Jamil sold 13,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $12,015.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at $23,184.48. This trade represents a 34.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 367,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 21,399 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
