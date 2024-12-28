Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Dmitry Melnikov Sells 16,467 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $201,885.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,841,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,394,301.22. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 34,566 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $425,853.12.
- On Friday, December 20th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 37,910 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $463,260.20.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 44,592 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $568,993.92.
- On Monday, December 16th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 38,790 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $520,561.80.
- On Friday, December 13th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 42,226 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $570,051.00.
Semrush Stock Performance
Shares of SEMR opened at $11.97 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Semrush by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.
About Semrush
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
