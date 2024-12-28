Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Declines By 63.0%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AACAY opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. AAC Technologies has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.06.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

