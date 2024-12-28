Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Declines By 63.0%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AAC Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AACAY opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. AAC Technologies has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.06.
About AAC Technologies
