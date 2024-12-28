CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 616,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at C$0.77 on Friday. CapitaLand India Trust has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.80.
About CapitaLand India Trust
