CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 616,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at C$0.77 on Friday. CapitaLand India Trust has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.80.

About CapitaLand India Trust

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. CLINT may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

