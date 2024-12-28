AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the November 30th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 406.3 days.
AirBoss of America Stock Up -0.3 %
AirBoss of America stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.56.
About AirBoss of America
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AirBoss of America
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.