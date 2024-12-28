AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the November 30th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 406.3 days.

AirBoss of America Stock Up -0.3 %

AirBoss of America stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

