Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Expands By 30.6%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 653,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Down 5.3 %
AAGFF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
About Aftermath Silver
