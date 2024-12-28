Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in December

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,400 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 965,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.7 days.
Aecon Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Aecon Group stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. Aecon Group has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $22.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.
Aecon Group Company Profile
