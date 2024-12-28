Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Director Acquires $240,030.96 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 16,692 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,030.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,720,931 shares in the company, valued at $211,686,987.78. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zymeworks alerts:

On Tuesday, December 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 11,958 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $168,846.96.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $998.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Read Our Latest Report on ZYME

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 84.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 8,049.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.