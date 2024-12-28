Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Decreases By 31.7%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMT opened at $0.09 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
