Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Decreases By 31.7%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMT opened at $0.09 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

