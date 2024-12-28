Katrina J. Church Sells 2,535 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Katrina J. Church sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $26,693.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,264 shares in the company, valued at $497,689.92. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bioventus Stock Performance

NYSE:BVS opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $861.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $138.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BVS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

