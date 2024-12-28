Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Ascom Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACMLF opened at $6.50 on Friday. Ascom has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

