Dennis Cho Sells 316 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $14,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,377.90. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Dennis Cho sold 133 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $6,225.73.

On Friday, December 6th, Dennis Cho sold 367 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $19,340.90.

On Monday, November 11th, Dennis Cho sold 1,507 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,336.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Dennis Cho sold 659 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $27,388.04.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Dennis Cho sold 3,104 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $134,123.84.

Shares of TWST opened at $48.17 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $60.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

