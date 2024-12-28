Terrance Mcguire Sells 75,776 Shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Mcguire sold 75,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $34,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,492,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,624.10. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Terrance Mcguire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Terrance Mcguire sold 83,817 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $45,261.18.

On Friday, December 20th, Terrance Mcguire sold 119,805 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $50,318.10.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Terrance Mcguire sold 74,764 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $35,139.08.

On Monday, December 16th, Terrance Mcguire sold 65,359 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $30,718.73.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Terrance Mcguire sold 160,400 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $94,636.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Terrance Mcguire sold 150,000 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $91,500.00.

NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $0.51 on Friday. Invivyd, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invivyd by 68.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 198.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invivyd in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invivyd by 4,434.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 82,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

IVVD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Invivyd from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.89.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

