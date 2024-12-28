Terrance Mcguire Sells 75,776 Shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Mcguire sold 75,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $34,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,492,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,624.10. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Terrance Mcguire also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 26th, Terrance Mcguire sold 83,817 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $45,261.18.
- On Friday, December 20th, Terrance Mcguire sold 119,805 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $50,318.10.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Terrance Mcguire sold 74,764 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $35,139.08.
- On Monday, December 16th, Terrance Mcguire sold 65,359 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $30,718.73.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Terrance Mcguire sold 160,400 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $94,636.00.
- On Monday, December 9th, Terrance Mcguire sold 150,000 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $91,500.00.
Invivyd Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $0.51 on Friday. Invivyd, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.
Institutional Trading of Invivyd
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IVVD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Invivyd from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.89.
View Our Latest Analysis on Invivyd
About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invivyd
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.