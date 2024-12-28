ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Up 256.3% in December

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 256.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Up 1.0 %
ACSAY opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $10.13.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.