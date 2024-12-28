ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Up 256.3% in December

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 256.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Up 1.0 %

ACSAY opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.