Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 million, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.69. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.