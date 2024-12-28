Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Acorn Energy Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 million, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.69. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
