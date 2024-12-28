Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.38. 123,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,846,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $712.12 million, a PE ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $44,884.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,053.76. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,279,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,097 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,982.8% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 951,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,919,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,870,000 after purchasing an additional 677,024 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

