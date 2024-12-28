Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Shares Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.16. 271,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,594,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TALK. Mizuho started coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Talkspace Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $532.11 million, a P/E ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Talkspace by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Featured Stories

