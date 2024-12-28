Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 537,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,541,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 517,738 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $1,927,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 51,840 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

