STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Down 3% – Should You Sell?

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.23. 34,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 699,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens raised shares of STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STAA

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.33 per share, for a total transaction of $559,590.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,848,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,947,192.23. The trade was a 0.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,293,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.