Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 28,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 640,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $699.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.18.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $43,682.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,751.56. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $99,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,590.50. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,582 shares of company stock valued at $322,057 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

