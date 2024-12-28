MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.11. 92,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 694,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

