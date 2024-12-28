Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Up 16.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) were up 16.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 93,709,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 20,223,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGTI. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 2.72.

In other Rigetti Computing news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 1,286,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,954,893.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,582,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,971.36. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,592. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,955,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,354. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

