Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $34.42. Approximately 12,520,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 82,665,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 471.4% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

