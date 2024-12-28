Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 36,840,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 30,057,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

