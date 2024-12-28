Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $270.20 and last traded at $271.67. Approximately 9,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 155,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.33.

Primerica Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Primerica’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $450.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,942,728.94. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Primerica by 56.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Primerica by 629.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

