Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $451.90 and last traded at $458.74. 32,416,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 94,912,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $462.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.06.

Tesla Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.67 and a 200-day moving average of $265.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,886 shares of company stock valued at $169,393,831. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,248.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184,459 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.1% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 59.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

