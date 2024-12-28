Atco Mining (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Atco Mining shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 61,500 shares changing hands.

Atco Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Atco Mining

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

