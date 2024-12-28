Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.24 and traded as low as C$13.06. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$13.15, with a volume of 53,768 shares traded.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of C$323.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 94.90%.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

