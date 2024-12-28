iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.61 and traded as low as $101.84. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF shares last traded at $101.93, with a volume of 29,955 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBF. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 172,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 24,658 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

