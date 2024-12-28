PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.00. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
PASSUR Aerospace Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About PASSUR Aerospace
PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity.
