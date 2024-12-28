Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 21.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) fell 21.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Trading Down 21.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Inventus Mining

In related news, Director Glen Alexander Milne purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,952,000 shares of company stock worth $99,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

