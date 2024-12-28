Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 6321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- What is a SEC Filing?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.