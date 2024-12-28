Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 6321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

