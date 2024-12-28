MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and traded as low as $17.20. MediWound shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 21,690 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MediWound from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

MediWound Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The company has a market cap of $190.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.81.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.50). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 142.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in MediWound in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 311.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

