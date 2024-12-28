Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $2.86. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

