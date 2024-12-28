Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 396,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 140,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.99.
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
