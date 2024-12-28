iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Share Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and traded as low as $44.89. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 24,813 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $257.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 511,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 229,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 106,340 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 77,384 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 165,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 856.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 62,818 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

