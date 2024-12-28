Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$177.12 and traded as low as C$176.27. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$179.96, with a volume of 1,758 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$552.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$177.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$168.19.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

