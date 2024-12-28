Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.38 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 35.40 ($0.45), with a volume of 44,059 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GMR

Gaming Realms Trading Down 2.3 %

Gaming Realms Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of £104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,770.00 and a beta of 1.42.

(Get Free Report)

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.