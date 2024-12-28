Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.44. Natuzzi shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 33,862 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natuzzi in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 1.13% of Natuzzi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

