Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.51. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,988,049 shares trading hands.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.42 million, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

