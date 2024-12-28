Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Grows By 2,300.0%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLPPY opened at $3.96 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

