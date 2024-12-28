Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 1,947.1% in December

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 1,947.1% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Japan Airlines Trading Up 1.7 %

Japan Airlines stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Japan Airlines will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

