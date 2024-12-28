CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 2,712.1% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CN Energy Group. Price Performance
CNEY opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. CN Energy Group. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.25.
CN Energy Group. Company Profile
