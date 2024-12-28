CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 2,712.1% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CN Energy Group. Price Performance

CNEY opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. CN Energy Group. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.