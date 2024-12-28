ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 2,875.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Price Performance

OTCMKTS ECTM opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.66. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing wells and horizontal natural gas development wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the development wells.

