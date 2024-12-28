Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,525 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Ellington Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 124,943 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 146.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 726,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 431,945 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at $695,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 134,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Financial

In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 168,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,120.32. The trade was a 7.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

EFC stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 37.04 and a quick ratio of 37.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.08%.

Ellington Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.