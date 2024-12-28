Barclays PLC Acquires 83,642 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,642 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,419,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 22.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 45.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $89,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,985.18. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 24,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $492,927.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,980.46. The trade was a 9.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cars.com

Cars.com Trading Down 2.2 %

CARS opened at $17.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 2.12. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $21.24.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.