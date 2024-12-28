Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Brady worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brady by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brady by 10.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 5.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

Brady stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $77.68.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $377.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.88 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

