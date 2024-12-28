Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance
Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $22.00.
Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.
Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
