Short Interest in Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Rises By 8,000.0%

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
BEEZ opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.
About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.