Short Interest in Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Rises By 8,000.0%

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

BEEZ opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

