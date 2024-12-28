AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AppYea Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APYP opened at $0.01 on Friday. AppYea has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About AppYea
